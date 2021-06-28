Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Ryder System posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,338. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

