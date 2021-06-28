Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Synopsys stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.29. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders have sold 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,593 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

