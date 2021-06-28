Analysts Expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to post sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

AWH stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

