Analysts Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fluor posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 44,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,225. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

