Analysts Offer Predictions for AB Volvo (publ)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.38.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

