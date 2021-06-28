Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Target Price at $148.23

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,127. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.