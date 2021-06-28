Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $35.75

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

KDP opened at $34.86 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

