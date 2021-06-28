Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $69.67

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

