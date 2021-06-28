Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $4.11 on Monday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,655,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,011. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

