Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

