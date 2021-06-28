Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

