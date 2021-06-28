Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aozora Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Aozora Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

