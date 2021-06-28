API3 One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.69 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00007105 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and $7.69 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

