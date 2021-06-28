Apple (LON:DS) PT Raised to GBX 500

Apple (LON:DS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
DS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 433.40 ($5.66).
About Apple
