Apple (LON:DS) PT Raised to GBX 500

Apple (LON:DS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 433.40 ($5.66).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

