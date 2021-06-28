Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 115,401 shares.The stock last traded at $22.47 and had previously closed at $24.77.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $579.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $47,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,487 shares of company stock valued at $227,732. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

