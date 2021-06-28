Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.84 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.70. 1,439,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,518. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

