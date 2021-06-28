ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 55,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

