Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $914.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

