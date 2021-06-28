Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $685.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.51 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,998,942 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $44,797,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.82. 453,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $374.49.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

