Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

