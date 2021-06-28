ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,851.00

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $270.67 million and $14,851.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.95 or 0.00663994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038961 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

