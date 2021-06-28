Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $52,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $88.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.