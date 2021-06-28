ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 773.6% in June

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 773.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ASAZY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. 44,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

