Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atento in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $371.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.78. Atento has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

