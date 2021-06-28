Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 153.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,388,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Athene by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Athene by 4,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Shares of ATH opened at $66.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

