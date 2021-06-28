Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 10th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,874 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Atkore worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $32,241,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Atkore by 30.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atkore by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after buying an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

