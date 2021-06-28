Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises 5.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,131,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 936,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

AY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,671. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

