Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. 38,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,416. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

