ATN International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 377.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.97) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -70.1%.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $755.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.23.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

