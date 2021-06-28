Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Down 16.1%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 103,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,831,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 455.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.