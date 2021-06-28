Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Down 16.1%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 103,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,831,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
