AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.