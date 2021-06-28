Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $197.36 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

