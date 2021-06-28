AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Issue $1.59 Quarterly Dividend

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $213.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

