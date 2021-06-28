Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.