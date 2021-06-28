Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 677 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

