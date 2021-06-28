Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.65. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.