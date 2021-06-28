Aviva PLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $64,237,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

