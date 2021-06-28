Aviva PLC Raises Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $71.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.45. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.