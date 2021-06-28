Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 651,247 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $5,700,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,178,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.