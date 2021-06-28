Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $157,000 in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of The New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $9.18 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.51%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

