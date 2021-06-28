Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

