Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 2,623.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,014 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,528 shares of company stock worth $178,408. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

