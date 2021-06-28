Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

