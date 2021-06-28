B. Riley Comments on SkillSoft Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SkillSoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SkillSoft stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.