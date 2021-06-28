BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $41,007,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $724,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 66,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,301. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

