Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,709 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after buying an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

