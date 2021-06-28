Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ALLY stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

