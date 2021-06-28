Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 952.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.13 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

