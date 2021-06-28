Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $364.99 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $366.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

