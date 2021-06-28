Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $364.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.25. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $366.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

